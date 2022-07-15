Whether you’re a professional photographer or even just enjoy taking photos, qDslrDashboard makes it easier to control your camera. Designed with the landscape, architecture, and product photographer in mind. With qDslrDashboard you can capture perfect exposures of your subject without fail. Streamline your workflow with qDslrDashboard by opening and closing brackets, starting the capture, focusing, and acquiring images depending on a number of predefined rules. With qDslrDashboard it is easy to control your camera from a distance via a normal USB cable. With the qDslrDashboard Filmbox application you can preview, capture and transfer images and movies to your Android device.

qDslrDashboard Overview

This app is perfect for time-lapse photography. The application can handle time-lapse shooting for a single camera or for several cameras simultaneously. This is an application for controlling some models of DSLR cameras from Nikon, Canon, Pentax, and Sony. The application is designed to work with a small computer device such as a Raspberry Pi computer. It also works with USB OTG (On-The-Go) adapters usable with mobile devices as well as regular computers that do not necessarily have operating systems in them. The cameras must support the USB host function.

You can use qDslrDashboard to start image capture on your DSLR remotely and to trigger it by sound. A simple rule adjustment will allow you to shoot star trails, HDR stacking, or other advanced things. You can also do cool experiments like shooting into an aquarium or a mirror and producing stunning images.

Overall, qDslrDashboard for Windows is an application for controlling your Nikon, Canon DSLR, or Sony mirrorless camera. This app allows you to remotely operate your DSLR camera from a smart device and create time-lapse videos, and bracketed shots, use rule 600, and do many other tricks. Check out our tutorials on the official website.

Features of qDslrDashboard for PC

Multiple camera support

Remote capture

Synchronized capture

Connect to DSLR using a portable wireless router (ddserver)

Change camera properties

Browse images on the camera

Transfer images from the camera to the Android device

Preview images (jpg and raw)

Live view

Live view histogram

Manual focus movement while in live view

Start movie recording (only on camera models that support it)

Custom bracketing

Focus stacking

Time-lapse (simple and advanced with control file and ability to move focus and send commands to Arduino)

Sound initiated capture (with spectral display and frequency/intensity selector

DoF calculator

Rule600 calculator

Sky stacking helper

Custom profiles

Remote control over wireless

LRTimelapse screen for auto holy grail timelapse

Dynamic Perception

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

