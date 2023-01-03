Tired of that one program that takes up 100% of your screen? Want to know when your friends are in different chat rooms at the same time? How about being able to easily move your windows from one monitor to another? Your search for the right multi-monitor software is over. UltraMon gives you everything you need, and nothing you don’t. UltraMon makes your computer more powerful. It will let you manage all the applications running on each monitor separately, and lets you control their position on every monitor individually. It is full of other functions, including more efficient window management, easier window placement, different wallpapers for each monitor, and the ability to provide quick access to the most common system tasks from a taskbar available on every monitor.

License: Trial

Author: UltraMon

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: UltraMon for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

UltraMon Overview

Changing the position of your taskbar can be a pain, especially when navigating through documents and windows across multiple displays. Move UltraMon, mouse to the screen edge, then click and hold the taskbar, and move it to the edge of another monitor. UltraMon remembers your configuration, so you don’t have to reset it every time you move it. UltraMon enables you to work on two, three, or four monitors at the same time. You can reduce screen clutter and improve productivity with SplitScreen, MoveWindow, Snap, and a host of other powerful features.

Efficiently manage all of your open windows across multiple monitors with the enhanced taskbar, Multi-Monitor Taskbar. Easily move a window to another monitor, swap windows between monitors, configure shortcuts for your most-used applications and show or hide the taskbar on any monitor. You can also use different wallpapers and screensavers on each monitor.

If you have multiple monitors, you are probably familiar with the limitations of your current multi-monitor management tools. UltraMon is a powerful utility that enables you to unlock the full potential of multiple monitors. Overall, UltraMon is the only application you need to take full advantage of multiple monitors. UltraMon brings the efficiency and productivity benefits of using multiple monitors to your Windows PC.

Features of UltraMon for PC

Window management

Taskbar Extensions / Smart Taskbar

Shortcuts

Display profiles

Desktop wallpaper

Screen savers

Mirroring

Scripting

Move windows quickly and easily between monitors for effortless multitasking

Make the most of your space by controlling window sizes on a per-application basis

Use hotkeys or the Smart Taskbar to quickly switch applications or instantly hide all windows on a monitor

Select unique, individual wallpapers on each display

Customize all aspects of each window’s position, size, and appearance

Use more than 10 monitors

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

