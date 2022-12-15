Sick of staring at a dull, dim display all day? Get the most out of your monitor with Free Monitor Manager! This free app makes it easy for you to adjust your monitor’s brightness and contrast anytime. You can even change the colors on your display from within the program, with just a few clicks. No more grainy and hard-to-read pages, with FMM. Get the best quality of your monitor with just one click! With Free Monitor Manager, you can change your monitor’s brightness, contrast, and colors easily. There are many features and you can customize them as you like. With a simple interface, you can do it quickly but it doesn’t require any special command to do it.

License: Free

Author: freemonitormanager.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Free Monitor Manager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Free Monitor Manager Overview

Monitor Manager lets you get multiple tasks done easily and quickly. It is designed to control the brightness and contrast of your monitor with ease. You can also create various profiles for different situations, for example for using it in the office, or for playing video games. If you ever tried to adjust your monitor’s brightness or contrast with Windows, you’ve probably noticed that it can take a really long time and requires extra clicks. If you have a modern monitor, it’s almost impossible to change the color gamma since it’s controlled by the graphics card itself. Free Monitor Manager is designed to fix this problem.

It uses the special commands sent directly to your monitor so it can be much faster than Windows. You have no idea what your monitor’s brightness is, or how to change it. Free Monitor Manager, a simple utility that allows you to easily change your monitor’s brightness, contrast, and colors in various ways. It’s an implementation of the popular “free” Monitor Control on Windows without requiring any special commands to perform the changes.

You can also switch full-color support for other programs as well as set up a hot-key combination for all settings or set up any interface buttons using the “Global Configuration Panel”. Join thousands of other people who are no longer clueless about their monitors.

Features of Free Monitor Manager for PC

Adjust the monitor’s settings using sliders in the main window

Adjust monitors’ settings using global hotkeys

Adjust monitors’ settings automatically on applications activation

It also supports multiple monitors configurations

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

