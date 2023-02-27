Have you ever wanted to start streaming but didn’t know where to start? Get the Twitch Studio for PC, the best way to go live. We are designed for everyone whether you’re a pro gamer, a home cook, just chatter, or a painter working on a masterpiece. Everything you need is at your fingertips, no additional software or tools are needed. Twitch Studio is the best way to go live. It automates your setup, configures your hardware, and alerts you when it’s time to stream. Not only can you control your streaming experience but also chat and manage it all in our beautiful interface.

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Twitch Studio Overview

Twitch Studio streamer software automatically configures your graphics card and other hardware, so you can start broadcasting in seconds. Everything you need is at your fingertips, no additional software or tools are needed. Start streaming like a pro with tons of built-in features. With 100% automation for your setup and configuration and access to dozens of features, you’ll be broadcasting on your channel in no time. Once you’re in the app, The application does all the setup and configuration for you so you can get started quickly. Whether you’re a pro gamer, a home cook or just catching up with friends, Twitch Studio have you covered.

With Twitch Studio you can broadcast your games, share your passion and connect with the world around you. You can also share content from your favorite apps with the community, or make a full-scale gaming show with multi-camera mixing. We’ve got tons of built-in features like webcam support, alerts, alerts, and more alerts. No additional plug-ins are needed.

Streaming like a pro has never been easier. Twitch Studio’s built-in features make it easy to go live and connect with your audience while supporting your creativity and authenticity. Use our tools and site integrations to grow your channel, connect with your viewers and take your live streams to the next level.

Features of Twitch Studio for PC

Stream with one screen

Customize Your Stream

Scene Transitions

Capture Card/NDI Support

Moderator View

Scene Import

Chat

Widgets

Go live within minutes

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

