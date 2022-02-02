Wondering how to organize your work? Do you want a tool that helps you plan projects and stay on track with targets? The notion is dedicated to making managing your ideas, information, and research a snap. The intuitive interface allows you to easily create markdown pages and view your items in several different views. Start using Notion today for all of your note-taking, task management, project management, knowledge management, and personal knowledge management needs. Notion is a notetaking software for Windows and Mac.

License: Free

Author: Notion Labs, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Notion Desktop for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Notion Desktop Overview

On any note-taking platform, the most important thing is getting your thoughts down on the page. But then what? The notion makes it easy to organize, link, and share individual notes and notebook stacks. Files can be used for everything from personal knowledge management to project management to knowledge base documentation. From markdown pages to project boards and databases, you customize how information is presented and accessed. Reusable components allow you to reuse code and keep your projects organized. Notion works whether you’re at home or in school.

Note-taking software, project management software, personal knowledge management. The notion is a complete tool to capture your thoughts in a digital environment. It combines the tools you are familiar with such as note-taking and task management, with those that we hope you never have to use such as important medical information, life insurance information, and wealth management. Easily pull friends, family members, or coworkers into projects with their own special access privileges so they can.

Overall, the Notion app is a note-taking and project management tool that is simple to learn, fast to use, and works everywhere. Whether you are working on your next novel, planning a wedding, or organizing your thoughts for a new business venture, Notion is the tool for you. It lets you keep ideas on the paper, where they can easily shift and grow.

Features of Notion Desktop for PC

Capture notes quickly and organizes them however you want

Get organized

Managing any project

Just start typing in Notion and everything else fades away

Notion is flexible enough to help you achieve your goals

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Notion Desktop is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.