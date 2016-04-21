UltraEdit Portable Edition for PC is a fast, powerful text editor software developed and published by IDM Computer Solutions, Inc. UltraEdit has allowed users to dock in a much simpler way, the system is very broad and the language is very specific. The user interface is spotless and stylish, the deep subject is lovely and cool. This application is compatible with various operating systems, including any sort of file. It is a feature-rich editor for many programming languages, natively supports C/C++, Cobol, Fortran, Pascal, Perl, Plb, Visual Basic, Vb Script, ASP, C#, CSS, TeX / LaTeX, HTML, Java, Javascript, Ecma / Ecmascript, PHP, Python, XML, Microsoft Assembler and more.

License: Trial

Author: IDM Computer Solutions, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: UltraEdit Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

UltraEdit Portable Overview

UltraEdit has fascinating features installed including Customizable, configurable, beautiful themes, OS integration, Blazing fast find, Special XML and JSON support, Native FTP / SFTP browser, SSH/telnet console, Powerful sort of file/selection, Fully integrated file compare, and many more. It’s an outstanding text editor, it can be personalized and it can handle extensive files easily, without any problems. There are a lot of solutions for the application, in order to function better, you can add more that is a new solution. This software also comes preloaded with different functions like version control and code autocompletion.

It is the one-word editor that can help me to code quicker and much more efficiently. You can do jobs with this tool, it is extremely beneficial for the various existing files and for all sizes, and has enough features to function. After using this particular text editor, it’s syntax highlight can generate code recognition easy. The auto-complete feature is excellent, with many keyboard shortcuts to ease tonnes and coding of more features inside UltraEdit.

UltraEdit has a wide range of plugins that instills great confidence since you can customize the editor according to your needs. It is compatible with a variety of files and codes, it is easy to use. This is a recommendable text editor as it’s all the essential features to make you a web developer or perhaps coder better and economical.

Features of UltraEdit Portable for PC

Make a copy, backup the active file

Rename active file

Delete active file

Zoom in or out on text with Ctrl + Mouse scroll wheel

Disk-based text editing – supports editing of large 4GB+ files, minimum RAM used

Configurable tab options

Tab, word wrap options based on file type, extension

Insert, overstrike mode with caret and status bar indication

Active line and active column highlighting

Optionally display spaces, tabs, and line breaks

Toggle line numbers and column ruler

Full-screen mode to maximize editing space

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of UltraEdit Portable.