1Password for PC is a password manager application developed by AgileBits Inc for Microsoft Windows. This is an application that gathers all passwords used in Microsoft Windows. The program is a password manager and a tool that protects access to the computer simultaneously. Your data is well encrypted, so you can feel free to keep your financial data, identity documents or even program licenses in the safety vault. The password manager is a developed safety vault with a wide range of features and transparent interface. 1Password has always been regarded as one of the best on the market and not had any reason to consider changing. It’s also good for recording other sensitive information such as email settings and financial records.

1Password interface is very clear and easy to use, so that even new users will be able to use it without learning. The application has ability to store information other than passwords is useful. As well as the secure browser and ability to paste username and password info into both 1Password secure browser and other supported browsers. By using 1Password, users can use the Internet without worrying about unauthorized access to services that are important.

With 1Password, you could store there all logins used both for applications and on the Internet. Moreover, the software is equipped with a built-in generator, so passwords for websites, e-mail boxes, etc. The solution is pretty convenient, as a user only needs to remember the 1Password password. If you want to improve your security while using the network you should consider trying 1Password now.

1Password is my favorite password manager that use every day. The main advantage of the application is the fact that our passwords are stored in the cloud so that we can access them on any device without having to move the password file. Another advantage that caught my attention is the fact that 1Password is available on many platforms including mobile devices.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

