Microsoft Solitaire is back! Featuring the most loved game of all time – Classic Solitaire for PC as well as many other favorites like FreeCell, Spider, and Marathon, this collection will keep you entertained for hours and hours. Microsoft Solitaire for Windows 10 is a classic implementation of the game everyone loves to play. With features like 3 card modes (Klondike, Yukon, Las Vegas), cross-platform support, and a new lobby with a huge community waiting for you it can’t get any better.
License: Free
Author: Microsoft Inc
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Microsoft Solitaire Classic for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup
File Size:
Microsoft Solitaire Classic Overview
Old good solitaire implementation for retro lovers. Microsoft Solitaire classic edition for PC is a standard Windows game, as it looked and felt in the comfort of 90’s. The same scoring system, graphics, cards decks – all you remember from childhood. Now your smartphone wasn’t only a phone, but also a companion for gaming pastimes. After installation, you’ll have your favorite game in your hand. You can also build a new pile on empty space at any moment of gameplay.
Play your favorite card game with old good Solitaire implementation for retro old PC lovers. Classic Solitaire game looks and feels just like Windows Solitaire that we used to play for a long time. The same scoring system, graphics, cards decks. Gameplay rules are the same too – draw one card to the top of the deck, pile up all the cards from Ace to King in sequence (same suit), build four piles on the left side of the deck – foundations, and three piles on right one – reserve.
All of the features you know and want for classic Solitaire in a brand new version. Enjoy cards shuffling, deal from the stock, finding your deals, bonuses, and maluses for 3-5 cards in one suit, 1-3 redeals, and 2-4 scoring types.
Features of Microsoft Solitaire Classic for PC
- Works on desktops and tablets, including ARM CPUs
- No unneeded features, no custom weird card images
- Draw one or draw three modes
- Standard and Vegas scoring
- Double-tap moves a card to aces
- Jumping victory card salute
- Different width and scaling modes
- Carefully redrawn custom decks similar to old ones
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent
