Microsoft Solitaire is back! Featuring the most loved game of all time – Classic Solitaire for PC as well as many other favorites like FreeCell, Spider, and Marathon, this collection will keep you entertained for hours and hours. Microsoft Solitaire for Windows 10 is a classic implementation of the game everyone loves to play. With features like 3 card modes (Klondike, Yukon, Las Vegas), cross-platform support, and a new lobby with a huge community waiting for you it can’t get any better.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Solitaire Classic for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Microsoft Solitaire Classic Overview

Old good solitaire implementation for retro lovers. Microsoft Solitaire classic edition for PC is a standard Windows game, as it looked and felt in the comfort of 90’s. The same scoring system, graphics, cards decks – all you remember from childhood. Now your smartphone wasn’t only a phone, but also a companion for gaming pastimes. After installation, you’ll have your favorite game in your hand. You can also build a new pile on empty space at any moment of gameplay.

Play your favorite card game with old good Solitaire implementation for retro old PC lovers. Classic Solitaire game looks and feels just like Windows Solitaire that we used to play for a long time. The same scoring system, graphics, cards decks. Gameplay rules are the same too – draw one card to the top of the deck, pile up all the cards from Ace to King in sequence (same suit), build four piles on the left side of the deck – foundations, and three piles on right one – reserve.

All of the features you know and want for classic Solitaire in a brand new version. Enjoy cards shuffling, deal from the stock, finding your deals, bonuses, and maluses for 3-5 cards in one suit, 1-3 redeals, and 2-4 scoring types.

Features of Microsoft Solitaire Classic for PC

Works on desktops and tablets, including ARM CPUs

No unneeded features, no custom weird card images

Draw one or draw three modes

Standard and Vegas scoring

Double-tap moves a card to aces

Jumping victory card salute

Different width and scaling modes

Carefully redrawn custom decks similar to old ones

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Microsoft Solitaire Classic is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.