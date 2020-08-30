PostgreSQL latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. PostgreSQL is a free, powerful and open source database system developed by PostgreSQL Global Development Group. This is the best option to make developments with high amounts of data volume and sentences. It’s scalability, multiplatform, high volume, ease of handling and information security are very useful. The base language is SQL, which is very simple to manipulate and obtain information. The best thing of this application is that there is no lease charge since PostgreSQL is completely free for installation and use.

License: Free

Author: PostgreSQL Global Development Group

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PostgreSQL

File Size:

The main benefit is that you can manipulate databases, with large volumes of information, with the security and robust. The application comes with many features aimed to help developers build applications, administrators to protect data integrity and build fault-tolerant environments, and help you manage your data. The interface of PostgreSQL for managing and manipulating data in tables is very rudimentary and is done through the console environment.

This is a database that serves applications perfectly, it is easy to use when it is integrated with tools such as PgAdmin. With PostgreSQL you can store and manage a database with large volumes of information, with excellent security and is very robust at the level of data processing. PostgreSQL can be connected to most existing development programs, and in some of them like PHP.

PostgreSQL is undoubtedly one of the most well known and used database servers. Overall, this tool is so fast that it handles a large amount of data at an incomparable speed. I recommend it guarantees stability and security in the projects carried out by the institute and it is very easy to work integrating.

Features of PostgreSQL

Backend

Data Types, Functions, & Operators

Indexing & Constraints

SQL

Data Definition Language (DDL)

Performance

Partitioning & Inheritance

Views & Materialized Views

Backup, Restore, Data Integrity, & Replication

Data Import & Export

Configuration Management

Security

Foreign Data Wrappers

Custom Functions, Stored Procedures, & Triggers

Procedural Languages

Extensions

Internationalisation

Additional Modules (contrib)

Network

Platforms

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

