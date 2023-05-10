Sharing files has always been a crucial part of our daily lives. Whether it’s for work, school, or personal reasons, we need to send and receive files all the time. However, the traditional methods of sharing files, such as emailing and using cloud storage services, can be tedious and time-consuming. That’s where SuperBeam comes in – it’s a powerful file transfer app that makes sharing files a breeze. SuperBeam for PC uses Wi-Fi Direct technology to transfer files between devices. This means that you don’t have to rely on an internet connection to share files. Wi-Fi Direct is much faster than Bluetooth, and it can transfer files at speeds of up to 40 Mbps. This makes sharing large files, such as videos and high-resolution photos, a quick and painless process.

License: Free

Author: LiveQoS

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SuperBeam Easy File Sharing for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

SuperBeam Easy File Sharing Overview

SuperBeam is incredibly easy to use. All you have to do is select the file you want to share and tap the send button. The app will then generate a QR code or a sharing key that the recipient can use to download the file. The app also has a simple and intuitive interface, making it easy to navigate and use. With SuperBeam, there are no file size limits. You can share files of any size, whether it’s a small document or a large video. This is especially useful for sharing high-resolution photos and videos, which can be difficult to send via email or messaging apps. To start using SuperBeam, it’s as simple as 1-2-3. First, download and install the SuperBeam app on your devices. Once installed, pick the files you want to share, and SuperBeam will generate a unique QR code.

The recipient then scans this QR code using their SuperBeam app, and voila, the transfer begins! Alternatively, SuperBeam also allows you to pair devices using a shared password. SuperBeam offers multiple file transfer options, including QR code, sharing key, NFC, and manual sharing. This means that you can share files with anyone, regardless of what device they’re using. You can even transfer files between Android and iOS devices. SuperBeam uses AES encryption to secure your files during transfer. This means that your files are safe from prying eyes and hackers. The app also doesn’t store your files on any servers, ensuring your privacy.

This feature is a lifesaver, especially when you’re in areas with a spotty internet connection, or when you just don’t want to use your precious data. Overall, SuperBeam is the best app for sharing files. It’s fast, easy to use, and secure. Whether you need to share files for work or personal reasons, SuperBeam makes the process quick and painless. So why waste time with traditional file transfer methods? Download SuperBeam today and start sharing files like a pro.

Features of SuperBeam Easy File Sharing for PC

Super-charged file transfer

Sharing has never been easier

Send files from your computer to devices that have SuperBeam easily and quickly

Easily receive from devices that have SuperBeam by scanning the QR code

Works with any type of SuperBeam app (PC or Android)

Share with devices that do not have SuperBeam through a web interface

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

SuperBeam Download Direct Link

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of SuperBeam Easy File Sharing.