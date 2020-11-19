Snapchat for PC is a multimedia messaging application developed and published by Snap Inc. Snapchat like another social media sites is a great platform to share, explore, chat, with multiple people at a time. It’s a very easy and fun way to communicate with your friends and family. To explore the public stories and follow popular social media influencers who use the app. The best feature of Snapchat is that it lets you save your phone storage by letting you save your pictures in the application memory itself. Snapchat is a wonderful app, but it creates problem sending messages even when you have a bad network connection.

With Snapchat, you can keep in touch with friends who I don’t see on a daily basis. The application is an easy way to send photos, post stories, have conversations and just keep up with others. Snapchat has really amazing features, it lets you know where your friends are and what they are doing. Snapchat has a lot of features in addition to the convenience of the application, it has a lot of features including the public stories to explore, snapmap, and bitmoji which are fun to explore.

Like Instagram, the filters of Snapchat that changes everyday and you can also make videos with these filters. The best benefit about this application is, you can chat with many different people’s without giving your number. Also you can follow your favorite celebrities and check their daily activities. Snapchat helps a lot, you also can easily advertise your product, your program, your company on many different people’s through videos.

Snapchat is also a great platform for public announcements such as event promotions and more. If they want easy, quick and casual communication, Snapchat is definitely the way to go. I would recommend that those considering using Snapchat consider what they want from a social media platform. You will definitely love it’s filters and features.

Features of Snapchat for PC

Snapchat opens right to the camera

Add a Lens or Filter to your photo

Create your own Filters to add to photos and videos

Stay in touch and Chat with friends

Video Chat with up to 16 friends at once

Express yourself with Friendmojis

Watch friends’ Stories to see their day unfold

Watch Stories from the Snapchat community

Watch breaking news and exclusive

Keep up to date with Stories from top publishers

Enjoy a curated feed

Discover live Stories from the community nearby

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Snapchat app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Snapchat.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Snapchat APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Snapchat.

