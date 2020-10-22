InShare for PC Windows is a fresh, fast and secure file transfer developed by InShot Inc. this software gives freedom to transfer and share all files without data, without limit and without delay. It’s up to you to use it, send documents easily, send any video you have to your friends or colleague, send audio music quickly, also can send pictures quickly. By using InShare users do not have to internet access files to work, not using Wi-fi or Hotspot. You can also do not have a need for on premises hardware. As long as a user have generate a personalized QR code for others to scan, to share and transfer files which make working easier.

License: Free

Author: InShot Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: InShare for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

The features including: Cross-platform: Share with Android, iOS, Jio Phone, KaiOS, Mac, Windows, Smart replication: transfer data, One tap to send files or receive, User-friendly design, Powerful file manager and more. InShare works very well to send encrypted attachments with your friend, colleague or your client with one click function makes it intuitive for multiple users who want to use this software. InShare is the best and suitable for your choice that need and are looking for a high, fast and stable sharing file application and option for each document needs to be sent, this provides a high hierarchy of trust.

InShare satisfies all your transfer needs perfectly, just select videos, games, photos, music, application, electronic book, portable document files or anything. With InShare, you can share the best software you have, additional features including easily and affordable and more. With InShare it also makes sharing files with your friend, family, colleague super easy and secure.

InShare is truly simple to use and immediately understood exactly what to do with it. In addition, you can easily and securely share files with others. This software is good for multiple reasons, about it’s operation since it contains a unique user interface design, which moves the competition between other platforms similar to this tool.

Features of InShare for PC

Support all Android devices

Cross-platform: Share with Android, iOS, Jio Phone, KaiOS, Mac, Windows

Smart replication: transfer data from old phone to a new one

One tap to send files or receive up to 40Mb/s

User-friendly design with opening, installing, viewing options

Powerful file manager with file sorting/searching

Share music, share videos, share apps and all types of file

Multiple Indian languages supported

Free of network connection

Over 30 languages supported

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download InShare app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for InShare.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download InShare APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded InShare.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. InShare is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.