Sumatra PDF latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit download. Sumatra PDF is a free and open source ebook reader, like Calibre created by Krzysztof Kowalczyk. This application is powerful, lightweight, portable and very fast for document viewer. Sumatra PDF does not contain any extra features that you do not need and which can slow things down. That supports many document format includes: PDF, ePub, Mobi, XPS, DjVu, CHM, OpenXPS, OXPS, XPS, CB7, CBR, CBT and CBZ. It’s better than other PDF readers, it is an option for people who have this problem.

License: Free

Author: Krzysztof Kowalczyk

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Sumatra PDF

File Size:

Sumatra PDF is a desktop class PDF application for reading, annotating or signing PDF documents on your PC. It has minimalist user interface design for good user interface program with over 60 community contributed translations language. Any features you would expect in a desktop any PDF reader can be found in Sumatra PDF. Not only is Sumatra PDF featured powerful PDF tools, it is also designed to be intuitive and gorgeous for PC.

This application works alright for a freebie, some sourced documents could be read better as far as pagination goes, but it works to view sourced documents. This application has helped to digitize all our forms and reduce the amount of paper work load. The application took some getting used to as there are a ton of features but it has been extremely useful and a great asset to myself.

Thanks to this PDF reader application, you can read your non amazon books in your Fire, and annotate them. This is very practical for text books and manuals, like Calibre. This is the free, no limited version of PDF Max, you must download and install this software right now. Overall, this is an excellent way for anyone to read documents created as PDF files and read them on PC.

Features of Sumatra PDF

Free and open source ebook reader

Desktop class PDF reader and editor for PC

Fast PDF Rendering with large PDF support

Smooth vertical scrolling

Multi purposes SideBar includes everything you need

Support many formats: PDF, ePub, Mobi, XPS, DjVu, CHM, OpenXPS, OXPS, XPS, CB7, CBR, CBT and CBZ.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

