Tunngle is a free software that allows PC gamers all over the world to comfortably play their games over the Internet while enjoying all the commodities of a Local Area Network party. It’s literally built around games. Each game has its own public network. Each network comes with its own chat. You can bookmark, list, and search for gamers looking for an online game partner. Create your own private network and join to play LAN games with friends. To smoothly play the game you love, whether it be FIFA, League of Legends, and many others. Tunngle brings the Internet anywhere you want to go with your computer.

License: Free

Author: Community Forum Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Tunngle for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

From a simple chat room to a fully functioning game server and everything in between, Tunngle is a great opportunity for private communities. Tunngle is a great tool that gives you the opportunity to play online multiplayer games with real people. It allows you to find, join and chat with fellow gamers on public game servers. The software runs in the background of your computer and it doesn’t depend on your hardware directly. If you think that this tool is going to solve all your gaming problems, then I suggest you give it a try.

With Tunngle, players can share games, chat with their friends and seek help from other gamers in their community. Players can connect to popular game servers, and LAN parties and even engage in Cooperative play with fellow diners. You can even connect to other gamers through Tunngle if they are not on your local network.

Overall, Tunngle is simple and safe to install. It gives you the opportunity to play your favorite games with people all over the world. You can find other users who are already playing and invite them to your private network with several of your friends or make new ones. It also allows you to create separate networks for each game so that users can find exactly what they’re looking for.

Features of Tunngle for PC

Simple and lightweight

With powerful features

Multilingual support

With more skins

Updated Skin Engine

Added B-Class Emulator

Fixed an error in C-Class Emulator

Solved some server problems

Optimized the adapter handler

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

