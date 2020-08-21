Sumatra PDF Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Sumatra PDF Portable is a free PDF reader for Microsoft Windows like Adobe Reader and more developed by Krzysztof Kowalczyk, Simon Bünzli and others. Sumatra PDF reader lets me go through PDF files at fantastic speed. Sumatra PDF is just the best when it comes to opening documents. The application can open many formats such as: PDF, eBook (ePub, Mobi), XPS, DjVu, CHM, Comic Book CBZ and CBR. Well, first thing and the best benefit of Sumatra PDF its light weight than other competitors. Sumatra PDF has a great user interface though and ease to use it.

License: Free

Author: Krzysztof Kowalczyk

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Sumatra PDF Portable

File Size:

It is designed and created in order not to generate delays in your computer, and its functions are produced with light and straightforward interface that is easy to use. The interface looks a bit old fashioned but the best and the software not consumes a bit more memory like another program. Sumatra PDF is perfect for companies that have a large number of PDF documents that they need to go through on. With Sumatra PDF you can literally find any resource that comes to mind on the tape.

Sumatra PDF reader has excellent compatibility with many files, and it saves me a lot of time since I do not have to change formats. You can view a lot of documents and images because the speed is impressive. It has enormous features that you may like, you can even integrate the Sumatra PDF reader with Microsoft word. It also takes up little storage space on my computer, making Sumatra PDF an easy to install program.

This software is highly recommended to anyone who reads PDF files. It is a software that allows you to carry out the viewing of the documents on your desktop application. If you looking for pdf reader that is usable both in Microsoft Windows then Sumatra PDF Portable is the right choice for you.

Features of Sumatra PDF Portable

Free and open source ebook reader

Desktop class PDF reader and editor for PC

Fast PDF Rendering with large PDF support

Smooth vertical scrolling

Multi purposes SideBar includes everything you need

Support many formats: PDF, ePub, Mobi, XPS, DjVu, CHM, OpenXPS, OXPS, XPS, CB7, CBR, CBT and CBZ.

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

