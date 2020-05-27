ProtonVPN latest version downloads free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a free virtual private network service for your PC with power, speed and other advantages? try ProtonVPN. ProtonVPN is a VPN service provider developed by ProtonVPN AG for cross platform. Unlike other VPN services, ProtonVPN is designed with security as the main focus. With this application you can easily stream Netflix content, YouTube content, Vevo Content and many other video sharing sites or social media sites from the United States platform without any inconvenience. You can also been able to surf the internet anonymously and without fear of being robbed of your information through hackers. Now with ProtonVPN anyone can watch a favorite shows or access any websites without restrictions.

ProtonVPN has interesting features, the interface is very nice, it has an excellent design, very intuitive. In addition, it has very few servers compared to other VPN. ProtonVPN but it has some disadvantages, for example, for the free version it only has 3 countries, but enough for trial version. But, this software is very easy to use, its interface is very intuitive. In addition, it can be used for free and the best thing about it is that they do not require you to see advertising while using the software.

ProtonVPN respects your privacy, it is not necessary to place your personal information to acquire a ProtonVPN account. It opens many doors on the web where I can enter without any problem without losing information is the most important feature. This is the best VPN service provider software we have found to maintain security against so many files that are sent or entered. You can use it for free first and if it is worthwhile you go to a payment plan since it has better features.

If your privacy is important to you then you should try ProtonVPN as it keeps you 100% protected against hackers. The complete software of ProtonVPN, allows you to surf the web completely safe, its main relevance is the security does not save any personal information. I recommend that you use ProtonVPN since it protects your privacy in an excellent way.

Features of ProtonVPN

Secure your internet

Secure Core

Strong Encryption

Strong Protocols

Forward Secrecy

Swiss Based

Trusted

Physical Security

No Logs Policy

Tor over VPN

DNS Leak Prevention

Anonymous

Kill Switch and Always-on VPN

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

