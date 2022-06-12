Save time and typing errors with this small Desktop Tool. This program allows you to run commands, programs, and shortcuts via keyboard shortcuts. The software also allows you to save your favorite text styles in multiple files so that they can be accessed immediately by clicking a hotkey. QuickTextPaste is a useful tool that allows you to paste text without unnecessary formatting and text style formatting. Being popular among millions of users, it allows you to paste text or paste text on your computer instantly by pressing one hotkey.

License: Free

Author: Nenad Hrg softwareok

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: QuickTextPaste for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

QuickTextPaste Overview

QuickTextPaste for Windows is a great little tool that allows you to run programs and commands via keyboard shortcuts. This program will save you time and spelling errors. It works right out of the box, so you can get started right away. The program features are the following: Selection of text fields by single hotkey, Multiple commands as a selection, Arbitrary Windows shortcut, Working with date, Inserting text with multiple lines, Special formats for Microsoft Excel and MS Word, Creating complex menus like Windows-Z, Search queries for programs or more, Paste Plain Text, Auto Backup Feature and more.

QuickTextPaste for Windows allows you to run commands and programs via keyboard shortcuts. You can save time and spelling errors with this small desktop tool. Insert text into any active program by typing a shortcut on the keyboard. It automatically changes to a different window, which can also be defined by you. This is helpful if you work with a lot of text values like in Windows Explorer.

Save time and spelling errors with this small Desktop Tool for all Windows OS is a popular tool in the category Office Tools. Overall, This program allows you to increase the efficiency of any Windows-based application by immediately pasting the text into any application without any spelling mistakes.

Features of QuickTextPaste for PC

Freeware

Full Unicode Support

Paste anything you type often

Restore the clipboard

A very small but effective program

Low CPU and Memory Usage

Fast access via To-Tray

Portable (Please create Portable QuickTextPaste.ini in Work Directory)

Selection of text fields by single hotkey

Multiple commands as a selection (program starts) by a single hotkey

Arbitrary Windows shortcut

Working with date, time, and the calendar week

Inserting text with multiple lines.

Special formats for Microsoft Excel and Word

Paste signature images to an active program

Create complex menus like Windows-Z

Execute programs from the command line (keyboard shortcut)

Search queries for programs or more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

