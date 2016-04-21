DriverMax offline installer for PC is a driver management utility developed and published by Innovative Solutions for Microsoft Windows. Quick and absolutely easy driver updates without registration, adware, or third-party software. It does things from updating out of date drivers, software, to cleaning your system as well. DriverMax supports automated installs, scheduled scans, and full device driver backups. The application is a great tool to use once or twice a year to keep everything up to date. It also has a premium version, this is an amazing auto-update your driver to help with your computer.

License: Free

Author: Innovative Solutions

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: DriverMax for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

DriverMax Overview

The features including Unlimited driver downloads, Instant download start, Hourly driver check, Download priority, Signed driver updates, Customer support, Simultaneous driver downloads, Automated driver installation, Driver and system restore points, Rollback to a previous version, and more. The application supports Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, and all Windows Server editions (both 64-bit and 32-bit). The application does a better job with another driver’s function even the free version is almost as good as the pro version.

DriverMax is a great application that allows you to update or driver in you’re motherboard to the latest version without issue. But, you need to know you should understand and know which device you update some device might give you issue. DriverMax especially handy if you have a particular computer that’s a bit of an obscure make or one that you’ve built yourself but lost the drivers for.

This is an excellent program unlike one’s on the internet that comes with malware in them. If you can use this application to update drive since the device you use is old and the company stop updating, this is for you. All in all, this is a good bit of kit to have.

Features of DriverMax for PC

Unlimited Driver Downloads

Instant Download Start

Hourly Driver Check

Download Priority

Signed Driver Updates Only

Customer Support

Simultaneous Driver Downloads

Automated Driver Installation

Driver and System Restore Points

Rollback to a Previous Version

Unknown Device Identification

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. DriverMax is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.