Sublime Text Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for code editing software that is free and fast? this is the answer. Sublime Text Portable is a free text editor software developed by Sublime HQ. This editor is that it is quite lightweight and can install it on Microsoft Windows, Linux and Mac. Sublime Text has a strong appeal for new users and enables a quick ,fast and easy programming experience. Combine with an intuitive user interface and extensive user customization. The program is lightweight and very easy to install without the requirement of a powerful machine, like Atom Text Editor and EditPlus.

Sublime Text is a powerful software but still requires to install complex plugins to enjoy the full functionality. You can also easily change your theme preferences. One of the best feature in particular that comes to mind is the ability to create multiple cursors so you can type a line in multiple places at once. It’s little things like that that go a long way in making coding easier and more productive from another text editor application.

Sublime Text Portable is a very functional editor for anyone. The application it allows you to edit your source code quickly. It has very good search tools and I can also add add-ons. It is a very attractive option if you need to make quick corrections in your code. With Sublime Text you can use this editor because it gives you the tools you need to be able to edit your source code.

Sublime Text is a great program that is compatible with any Operating System. Sublime text is absolutely amazing with the little features they have. You can use it personally and also for the company where I work due to the personalization of its environment. I recommend it since it has a free full version with which you can start working.

Features of Sublime Text

Goto Anything

Goto Definition

Multiple Selections

Command Palette

Powerful API and Package Ecosystem

Customize Anything

Instant Project Switch

Split Editing

Performance

Python based plugin API

Project specific preferences

Extensive customizability via JSON settings files

Cross-platform

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

