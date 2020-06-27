Android Studio Portable latest version download free offline installer exe file for all windows 32 adn 64 bit. Android Studio Portable is a IDE for Android development by Google Inc. Android Studio is the best open source IDE available right now in the market. The application comes with handy of features which makes life easier for any Android developer. Which are specifically designed for Android development which is very helpful users as it will speed up the development. The learning curve or Android Studio, resources are available, also allows you to make native application, instant generation of application and etc.
License: Free
Author: Google Inc
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Android Studio Portable
File Size:
Android Studio offers good user interface feature, its’ very nice with projects pane on left and Code debug on buttom and a clear big interface to write code. It has advanced code completion which is better than it’s counterparts like Eclipse IDE. The best feature of Android Studio is built in drag and drop visual editor. The feature is a much needed feature for the beginners, and advanced users alike cause it makes layout design a lot easier. The best this as of now is its made available by google easily.
Android studio is very easy to use. It requires very little prior coding experience to operate. Android Studio has very fast debugging tool. You can even debug the application even after making changes runtime which is very useful. Android Studio also provides different kind of emulators in which you can test your application. It also has in built terminal through which you can execute any Gradle commands or build your project.
It offers a user friendly environment along with a strong and vibrant user community. But, if you are running it on lower configuration machine then it will take a lot of time to load and also to build the project. If you are looking for an IDE for developing your application in Android, this is must have application. This, in my opinion, is the best Android development software you can find.
Features of Android Studio Portable
- Gradle-based build support
- Android-specific refactoring and quick fixes
- Lint tools to catch performance, usability, version compatibility and other problems
- ProGuard integration and app-signing capabilities
- Template based wizards to create common Android designs and components
- A rich layout editor that allows users to drag-and-drop UI components
- Support for building Android Wear apps
- APK analyzer
- Fast emulator
- Intelligent code editor
- Flexible build systems
- Realtime profiles
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Quad Core 2 Ghz
- RAM: 4 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk
- Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent
- 1280 x 800 minimum screen resolution
All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Android Studio Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.