Android Studio Portable is a IDE for Android development by Google Inc. Android Studio is the best open source IDE available right now in the market. The application comes with handy of features which makes life easier for any Android developer. Which are specifically designed for Android development which is very helpful users as it will speed up the development. The learning curve or Android Studio, resources are available, also allows you to make native application, instant generation of application and etc.

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Android Studio Portable

Android Studio offers good user interface feature, its’ very nice with projects pane on left and Code debug on buttom and a clear big interface to write code. It has advanced code completion which is better than it’s counterparts like Eclipse IDE. The best feature of Android Studio is built in drag and drop visual editor. The feature is a much needed feature for the beginners, and advanced users alike cause it makes layout design a lot easier. The best this as of now is its made available by google easily.

Android studio is very easy to use. It requires very little prior coding experience to operate. Android Studio has very fast debugging tool. You can even debug the application even after making changes runtime which is very useful. Android Studio also provides different kind of emulators in which you can test your application. It also has in built terminal through which you can execute any Gradle commands or build your project.

It offers a user friendly environment along with a strong and vibrant user community. But, if you are running it on lower configuration machine then it will take a lot of time to load and also to build the project. If you are looking for an IDE for developing your application in Android, this is must have application. This, in my opinion, is the best Android development software you can find.

Features of Android Studio Portable

Gradle-based build support

Android-specific refactoring and quick fixes

Lint tools to catch performance, usability, version compatibility and other problems

ProGuard integration and app-signing capabilities

Template based wizards to create common Android designs and components

A rich layout editor that allows users to drag-and-drop UI components

Support for building Android Wear apps

APK analyzer

Fast emulator

Intelligent code editor

Flexible build systems

Realtime profiles

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Quad Core 2 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

1280 x 800 minimum screen resolution

