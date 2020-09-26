Opera Mini latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 adn 64 bit. Opera Mini is a free and fast web browser developed and published by Opera Software. This is free and reliable web browser, users can use it for our research or activities. Opera Mini is a really good software that also allows synchronize your data. It can constant use, daily, income to perform activities of my day to day such as research, looking for information, entering my social networks, among others. It also has the ability to save passwords minimises the time to keep retyping the passwords and login information.

License: Free

Author: Opera Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Opera Mini

File Size:

Opera Mini is the main browser that offers the best search results. The browser is easily integrated with other software, for example, Internet Download Manager, FreeGate and Free Download Manager. Opera Mini is the best browser has all you need. It’s ability to save passwords saves time while accessing a site. In addition, it has a smooth functionality and ability to integrate other software makes it outstanding.

Opera Mini has the best feature such as sync data, so you can pick up right where you left off, as well as access your favorite. The application will save your data and browse faster even on slow networks with our famous compression modes. You can also use private tabs, like Opera Browser or Mozilla Firefox Browser to browse incognito and keep your secrets from others without leaving a trace on your device.

It has many compatible extensions and add-ons that allow us to customize. If you are looking for speed and integration, give it a try, you will not regret it. I can simply recommend Opera Mini, is very useful when installing on any computer, is light, runs well on certain computers.

Features of Opera Mini

Block ads and browse faster on your Android device

It has a native ad blocker

A smarter way to download video and more

It gives you the web

Keep an eye on your data

Opera Mini’s smart night mode makes reading perfectly

Sync what you love online

Keep it together

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

