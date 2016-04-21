Windows 7 Home Premium original image disk offline installer offers a rich, dynamic entertainment experience by Microsoft Inc. This program makes the things you do every day easier with improved desktop navigation. Compared to Vista and Windows XP, Windows 7 is very familiar, it feels stable. It loaded fairly quickly and so far seems to be every bit as good or even better than Windows XP. This version has better security, battery life, better search algorithm, and better UI/UX more than its predecessors. For most users, it’s a no-brainer decision to upgrade if you have the opportunity and appropriate hardware.

Windows 7 Home Premium Overview

Windows 7 IS a relatively solid OS. This is the culmination of ease and convenience in Windows software. For the most part, the average person is not going to need all of the features found in the professional version. You literally have everything you need a mouse click away all the time, and if your needs change, just pin new documents and applications as needed. This is a modern OS with an added lifespan due to its extended support from Microsoft.

Windows 7 is very similar to Windows XP that users have used for years. It works well and is easy to understand the differences compared with my previous Vista Home Operating System. As with any new Operating System, Windows 7 does have a learning curve to it. Some desktop features are different but well worth the patience to learn the basics. If you are on Windows XP and Windows Vista and want a good user interface, you should go for it.

I have used the older Windows products at work and home and find Windows 7 to be a great and mature product for what I need. If folks are wanting to use a Windows Operating System and are not sure which to use, I highly recommend going with Windows 7. Overall, I feel Windows 7 experience over the past year has been decent.

Features of Windows 7 Home Premium for PC

Designed to make your PC sleep and resume quicker

Takes full advantage of 64-bit PC hardware and memory

Connecting to wireless networks is fast and easy

Windows 7 Home Premium supports the latest hardware and software

Customize Windows to look and feel the way

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD dual Core with 1 GHz or faster

Memory: 1 Gb RAM

Hard disk space: 15 Gb available

Video card: 1366 × 768 screen resolution; DirectX 9 graphics processor with WDDM driver

