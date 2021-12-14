Say goodbye to your worry about forgetting an important contact or album. Samsung Smart Switch PC helps you move important data like photos, videos, contacts, and more to your new Galaxy device. Get organized with our easy, one-click option to transfer all of your data! Make the switch today by downloading the Samsung Smart Switch. Switching phones has never been easier! Samsung’s Smart Switch PC makes it a snap to transfer your favorite apps, contacts, music, photos, calendar, text messages, and more from your old phone to your new Galaxy. It’s not only easy but safe, too.

License: Free

Author: Samsung

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Samsung Smart Switch for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Samsung Smart Switch Overview

Transfer your data seamlessly from your old device to your new Galaxy with Samsung Smart Switch, Restore from your PC, Restore from an SD card, and Transfer wirelessly. All you have to do is plug in your old device and follow a few simple steps. It’s as easy as 1-2-3. With Samsung Smart Switch PC, you can transfer your data quickly and easily to your new Galaxy device. Which devices are supported? Recent Galaxy mobile devices and tablets, HTC, LG, Sony, Huawei, Lenovo, Motorola, PANTECH, Panasonic, Kyocera, NEC, SHARP, Fujitsu, Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, Coolpad(DazenF2), RIM(Priv), YotaPhone, ZTE(Nubia Z9), Gionee, LAVA, MyPhone(My28s), Cherry Mobile, Google(Pixel/Pixel2).

With Samsung Smart Switch, you don’t have to lose your memories of precious moments. Samsung Smart Switch PC lets you transfer all of your data to your new Galaxy device seamlessly. It’s like moving house for the second time, but with less pain! The seamless technology will ensure that your memories are safe and sound, and your upcoming events are not missed. It also helps you find apps or suggests similar ones on Google Play. What are you waiting for?

Made to make your life easier, this software lets you transfer data from your old phone to your new devices. It has solutions for all types of data transfer, including contacts, photos, music, text messages, calendar events, and more. Plus, it automatically suggests similar apps on Google Play.

Features of Samsung Smart Switch for PC

Transfer wirelessly

Smart Switch gives you the freedom to move your contacts, music, photos, calendar, text messages

Restore from an SD card

Connect with USB cable

Restore from your PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

