Spotify Desktop latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Spotify Desktop is online music player for Microsoft Windows developed by Spotify Ltd. This application has a lot of music that music doesn’t have other application, and it’s amazing that I can listen to songs I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise. Spotify is easy to use, sound quality is great, it also has the easy custom playlists as well. You can also follow friends playlists and whoever else, so you can jam others playlists if they got it public. The playlist is so diverse and growing everyday. If you need a music app, definitely get this one. You can invest in premium which gives you the option to download music as well as give you unlimited skips.

License: Free

Author: Spotify Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Spotify Desktop

File Size:

Spotify Desktop is available in two versions, namely the free and premium versions, both of which have striking differences. The free version is good but the premium family package is fabulous, it allows up to 6 family members to listen to and share whatever music they like. Another feature is the ability to search for other people’s playlists. Now you have great music or interesting podcasts at home or on the road. Spotify have every song you have ever searched for, from rap to country, fro the 1960’s to today’s hits, you can play.

With Spotify you can play music by any artist, at any time on any device Android and iOS mobile, tablet, or your computer. With premium editon of Spotify Desktop you can listen to an album, playlist, or podcast without ad breaks. You can also download and play music for offline listening. With Spotify, you have access to a world of free music, curated playlists, artists, and podcasts you love.

The application with premium editon is pretty solid, theres a lot of songs, the quality is good, download is quick and great when you go offline. If you listen with Spotify Desktop premium edition to a wide array of music it definitely gives you the most bang for your buck and is much cheaper than buying all the songs individually. Spotify is enjoy application for anyone, but to get the best you have to pay for a subscription, naturally.

Features of Spotify Desktop

Discover new music, albums, and podcasts

Search for your favorite song, artist, or podcast

Enjoy playlists made just for you

Make and share your own playlists

Find music for any mood and activity

Listen on your mobile, tablet, desktop, PlayStation, Chromecast, TV, and speakers

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Spotify Desktop is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.