Microsoft .Net Framework 4.5 offline installer for PC is a component for building any type of application or program that runs perfectly on any version of Windows. Moreover, The .NET Framework allows you to build high-quality applications and focus on the business. It is a fast and powerful framework but does not be intimidated by its size or complexity. The version of 4.5 is so vast it is hard to tell what is new and little time-saving features are not always advertised. .NET 4.5 introduced tons of performance and stability improvements to mature and well known .NET Framework technology.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: .NET Framework 4.5 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

.NET Framework 4.5 Overview

The best features such as background garbage collection for servers and the ability to explicitly compact the large object heap (LOH) during garbage collection. Some features are available only when using Visual Studio 2013 or higher. The framework recommends using it today due to: maturity of the platform, language, and tools, high number of developers familiar with the technology, high stability and robustness, and more.

The best is the security it offers as programmers integrate into applications and personal use for the perfect solution for an application used. It also has a great ability for backward compatibility within all applications used. This gives you maximum flexibility with your development projects and ensures a quicker time to market for your software and applications.

Users have benefitted from being able to quickly build any type of application with standard technologies and consistency across your development teams. Overall, .NET Framework will help users with the reduction of developmental as well as cost in order for users to be efficient and effective IT organization.

Features of .NET Framework 4.5 for PC

C# support

Ease of programming

Power of .Net

Responsiveness

Extensive .Net framework

Extensive libraries

Reactive extensions, Lamda functions etc

Ease of debugging

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

