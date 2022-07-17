Are you looking for an application that can carry out complex tasks, such as remote accessing a server via a USB port or turning on or off a screen saver for a PC? SupRemo is the right tool for the job. With a wide, user-friendly, and intuitive interface, it is ideal for companies that need to manage remote assets such as kiosks, industrial control system devices, office equipment, and security systems. Moreover, it is compatible with iPhone operating system and Windows 11, 8, 7, and 10 operating systems. It enables you to stay productive while away from your desk, during business trips, or even on holidays away from home.

License: Free

Author: Nanosystems

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SupRemo for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

SupRemo Overview

Supremo is the application that will let you access your home PC or workstation wherever you are. Whether at work, at a client’s site, or just on vacation, The application will let you control your PC as if you were sitting right in front of it. Fast and easy access to your computers and servers Control up to 20 computers, such as Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, Solaris Unix, and others. SupRemo enables you to: Access your computers from anywhere in the world, Access or launch a remote meeting, Restart or shutdown a remote computer, and Provide support to users by sharing screens with them.

Download and use SupRemo to access your PC from a tablet or a smartphone. This tool allows you to remotely control the PC (either Windows or Mac), and manage your jobs as well as log off on a remote PC in case it is locked. Joining a meeting is fast and easy versus a traditional meeting tool. Join from anywhere, by using Supremo’s mobile app, or by using your browser.

Overall, Supremo for PC is a revolutionary application that allows users to access and control their personal computers from any Internet-enabled device such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It was designed to be an easy-to-use tool that will make life much easier for both individuals and large companies.

Features of SupRemo for PC

Supremo is free for non-professional and/or non-continuous use

Usage Information

IntegrationsDiagnostics

Session Recording

Session Transfer

Unattended AccessFile Sharing

Cross-Platform Access

Mobile Device Access

Applications Management

Remote Device Control

Remote Wipe

Device Management

Device Enrollment

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

