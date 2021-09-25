Make informed decisions when buying other products, from extra RAM to graphics cards or CPUs, by comparing them with your current system’s specifications. Speccy Portable is a quick and easy way to take a snapshot of your computer’s specs. Users can use this to compare features with colleagues or to check that their computer meets the requirements of new software applications. Full details include Operating system, processor type and speed, memory info, graphics card details, hardware identifiers, monitor specifications, and much more. Simply download and run the program to see your computer’s details.

Speccy Portable Overview

Speccy Portable provides thorough information on the hardware installed on your computer. It’s a great tool for quickly spotting problems or finding compatible upgrades, saving you time and money. Use it to see if your existing computer can cope with the latest games, software, or operating system. The application is your essential tool for finding the details of your computer. Reports computer hardware including all devices and drivers and also reports Operating System information as well. Find out how much memory you have, how much your CPU has really been clocked at, and how many disk drives are connected, including information on their performance.

Speccy is a handy little app that runs pretty and gives you access to all the details of your computer hardware. Discover your computer’s details with Speccy Portable. This portable version of our popular Speccy diagnostic tool scans your machine for basic system specs, as well as information about attached hardware, connected devices, and drives. It is the ideal tool to help you understand exactly what your computer can do, it can even scan for slow memory and outdated drivers.

It’s great for troubleshooting or finding compatible upgrades, and it’s completely free. Overall, Speccy Portable is a free, portable app that allows you to quickly and easily find out all the details of your computer’s hardware.

Features of Speccy Portable for PC

Advanced PC insights

Detailed Reporting

Proactive problem solving

Save Snapshots

Manual updates

Recommended for home users

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

