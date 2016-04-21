Are you looking for utility software to display your hardware completely and accurately? try this one. Speccy for PC is a free system and hardware information application for any Windows developed by Piriform Ltd. It runs for both 32 bit and 64 bit versions of Windows. 100% free, very fast, and also lightweight is a Speccy advantage. Speccy was the cleanest and most detailed hardware information software and one of the best from another. If you have used HwINFO, System Spec, PC Wizard, System Information Viewer, Information System for Windows, Kiwi System Info, and Astra32, this one is really different and more detailed.

License: Free

Author: Piriform Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Speccy for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Speccy Overview

Speccy does exactly what it’s other tools like do and that’s to give you relevant information and not over complicate things. Displaying a lot of the basic hardware information on its main window, there are also a number of convenient menus with quick access to Control Panel functions. The information program is comprehensive but easy for most people to understand. The program is a standalone portable executable and is compatible with Windows 98, Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10 perfectly.

With this application, you can see detail report of your CPU information including Operating System, CPU, Motherboard, RAM, Video Graphics, Storage, Audio, Peripheral, Optical Drive, and Network hardware. You can see everything you need from the vendor name, temperature, frequency, and voltage to the amount of power used at any moment. It will prove useful whenever you intent to upgrade the hardware.

Speccy is definitely one of the favorite free system and hardware information tools because there really good on any device. The main interface is very similar to the popular shareware and freeware out of there. Though Speccy is an easy to use utility still it provides comprehensive online help. Overall, this is the best and must-have for anyone with PC Hardware.

Features of Speccy for PC

Speccy gives you detailed information

Proactive problem solving

Save Snapshots

Easy to use

Simple interface

Can Display all information about hardware

Can Display the current temperature

Can save specs snapshot

Comprehensive online help available

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb RAM

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Speccy is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.