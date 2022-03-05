What if your desktop could be completely customized to suit whatever you did with your PC? That’s the idea behind Fences, a program that lets you organize your desktop and file shortcuts into virtual fences. You can do everything from hiding your desktop icons to organizing them into precise arrangements by dragging them around. Instantly create an order on your desktop with Fences from Stardock. It’s the best way to quickly and easily organize your Windows desktop icons and windows. With a single click, you can create fences to contain icons and windows on your desktop, getting clutter away so you can focus on what’s important.

License: Trial

Author: Stardock

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Stardock Fences for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Stardock Fences Overview

Stardock Fences is the ultimate desktop organization tool for Windows, bundling together all of your icons and folders into an easy-to-use interface that keeps your desktop tidy and accessible. Fences Desktop not only empowers users to reclaim their cluttered desktops but also helps to keep Windows organized and clean. By organizing your desktop into fences, it’s easier to find what you’re looking for and launch it faster. Stardock Fences is designed for a desktop or laptop PC platform and features slide-out drawers that seamlessly blend into the background, letting your icons take center stage.

You can customize fences with drag and drop by adding icons, changing colors and sizes – even giving them a name. Group items together in a single click. Add frequently used folders as fences so they always stay on the desktop. Keep your files and shortcuts visible and accessible right when you need them. The new version of Fences auto-mounts folders by creating fences from any folder in Windows. Just click, drag and drop to add them to a fence group or subgroup containing other icons.

Overall, Stardock Fences for PC is a unique and beautiful application to customize the desktop by using a virtual fence that protects icons from accidental deletion. Fences for PC provides a collection of fences and it is capable of hiding or unhiding all Fences with a single click. There are many ways to customize the desktop such as fences, skins, and grouping icons.

Features of Stardock Fences for PC

Organize your PC by automatically placing your shortcuts

Instantly access your files, folders, and applications

Eliminate clutter from your desktop

Fences can act as a portal to any folder

Quickly personalize the labels

Instantly clean up your desktop

Create multiple pages of fences on your desktop

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

