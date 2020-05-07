James Proxy latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for web debugging proxies such as Charles and Fiddler? You can try James Proxy. James Proxy is a free and open source HTTP Proxy and Monitor like Charles Proxy developed by James Team. The application that enables developers to view and intercept requests made from the browser. The application to view network traffic, test HTTP/HTTPS requests, and validate responses while developing web applications and many more. This is immensely useful in making sure the HTTP/HTTPS traffic behaves correctly and has all the headers that a compliant with the mandatory security requirements.

License: Free

Author: James Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: James Proxy

File Size:

James Proxy is able to reliable debug and reproduce issues with external APIs and tools as well as internal APIs is critical. At its core, it allows the developer to capture web requests or responses in a web application environment. Take your time to learn all the features, they are immensely useful and James Proxy is a toolbox with very powerful tools for network traffic. The presentation of the user interface is the best aspect of the James Proxy, which is made keeping in mind the usability ad accessibility of the platform.

This tool is a great help especially in monitoring and requests intercept from the browser. The application does a great job of simply tracking and reporting all requests from a web page. It also displaying rules for displaying only requests that match a specific pattern, and the ability the edit and replay a request. The interface can be a bit confusing and hard to find where to do the thing I need to do, but you can learn for this.

This tool is invaluable if you are doing any kind of web development. James Proxy allows users to capture messages going in and out, and debug exactly what is happening when a web or website complains of a problem. Overall, James Proxy is a good application to use, easy to manage and understand for developer and home users.

Features of James Proxy

Free and open source HTTP Proxy and Monitoring

Wildcard URL Mappings

HTTPS Proxying

Setting up a development environment

Other useful npm commands

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

