iBook or Apple Book for PC Windows is a ebook reader developed and published by Apple Inc. Apple Book works great and one of the best electronic reader out there. This is a good ebook reader, beyond automatic basic functionality like easy file finding, holding your place, and showing covers, it also allows a for a ton of customization. The best features such as text you highlight is automatically bookmarked and you can share via social networking. You can also save font and background setups as personal and variable themes to suit day or night. In addition, you can automatically adjust the brightness of the book in this app.

Book navigation on the reader is pretty good and the ability to customize navigation is extremely versatile. The actual user interface program is also easy to use and adapt to. Recent features like reading position sync were welcome. Users can now read a book on the tablet and then pick up where left off on the same book from another one of your other devices. It is a good epub reader, no doubt about it, but the mobi reading could use a little work.

The application lets you see books you already own it is useless. The app would probably be happy to help users download new books into their folder. It handles all of the formats cbr, cbz, epub I use flawlessly. When reading a book the format choices are as varied as any reader could hope for. It is a one stop shop for all readers. It took a lot of getting used to and was a pain at first, but least you can read your epub books which is most important.

This is a fine epub reader and book organization tool for everyone. The only issue is that their library management is not as great as what I get by pairing this reader with Calibre Companion and Calibre on my PC. Overall I cannot say enough about how nice this application is. It’s well worth it for the Pro Version as well.

Features of iBook for PC

Adjust the brightness by sliding your finger

Intelligent paragraph; indent paragraph; trim unwanted blank spaces options

Keep your eyes health” options for long-time reading

Real page turning effect with customized speed/color/transparent; 5 page flip animations

Justified text alignment, hyphenation mode supported

Dual page mode for landscape screen

Support all four screen orientations

EPUB3 multimedia content support (video and audio)

Backup/Restore options to cloud via DropBox, sync reading positions

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

To use iBook or Apple book for PC Windows you must install IOTransfer for PC.

