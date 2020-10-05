TC Games Mirror and Control Android latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. TC Games is an unique application for PC Windows, It allowing you to play Android games on PC with Android screen mirroring onto your computer desktop or Laptop. The application developed and published by Sigma Resources and Technologies, Inc for Windows. This is the best application for playing mobile games on PC better than emulator. With your keyboard and mouse, you can easily play various competitive games online using your computer. TC Games offers keymaps features which allow you configured hundreds of popular mobile game keymaps easily. If you want to use that feature, you need to open the game and download the pre configured game key mapping to your computer.

License: Free

Author: Sigma Resources and Technologies, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TC Games

File Size:

The free version has many features such as: Android phone projection, Control your phone with your mouse, Official default keymapping download, Custom keymapping: set your own controls, Type on your phone using keyboard, Phone and PC sharing clipboard, Screen record, Screen capture, Pause screen image transfer, Ctrl+Alt+M locks the mouse in the screen, Keymapping center. Premium version has features: Native high frame rate mode, Add motion quality correction, Macro keys function, Smart button to realize, Turn off the phone screen, Map key scheme local and save keymaps to the cloud and more.

It has good keymapping features and the key responses fast, it runs on a low end PC and no graphics card and a dual core processor. You can also share USB network screencasting or create quick screencasting by scanning the QR code. Users can also add motion quality correction options in settings to optimize dynamic blurring. This software works very well, up to 90 fps in games, you can also record your game, pause and resume your game easily without a hitch.

It works amazing and easy to connect. Just find the right key mapping setting for your better control and aiming. It works better than all the others, no lag, no latency, and oddly enough, your phone actually works smoother than another application out of there. I highly recommend this to my friends and others, thank you Sigma Resources and Technologies, Inc.

Features of TC Games

Android phone projection

USB/WiFi connection

Control your phone with your mouse

Official default keymapping download (for select games)

Custom keymapping: set your own controls

Type on your phone using keyboard

Phone and PC sharing clipboard

Screen record

Screen capture

Pause screen image transfer

Ctrl+Alt+M locks the mouse in the screen

Keymapping center

Remove the TC Games watermark

Save keymaps to the cloud

Macro keys function

Smartkey: smart and precise keys through search pictures

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. TC Games is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.