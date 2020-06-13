ManyCam old version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. ManyCam is a uniqe virtual webcam and video software, it’s fast, responsive and offers many features. The application developed and published by Visicom Media Inc. ManyCam offers me stable and secure video connections where you can also share files, chat and connect with multiple users at the same time, like Bandicam. ManyCam facilitates many processes and jobs such as recording high definition video, streaming and making recordings of our screen. It aslo available for multiple operating systems including mobile devices.

License: Free

Author: ManyCam

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

ManyCam has many features including: Desktop Screencasting, Web Source, Direct Camera Settings Control, 4k Video Support, Automated Bitrate Setting, Game Streaming, Multiple Video Sources, YouTube Integration, Multiple Channel Broadcasting, Picture In Picture, Green Screen, Lower Third, Mobile App, 3D Masks and Effects, Draw and Text, Playlist, RTMP Stream, IP Camera, Motion Detection, Hotkeys and many more. Thanks to Manycam users can simultaneously use my Webcam in the applications you want.

It works flawlessly using current device like PC Desktop or Laptop to view the video stream or even using your tablet for viewing. The video quality is as good as you would expect. ManyCam application offers a wide range of full features. You will definitely find what you’re looking for. One of the main features, about this software is the possibility of adding real-time effects to the scenes that we are broadcasting with our webcam.

ManyCam works with nearly all chat software that can use alternative video sources such as: PC Desktop with webcam, Laptop and or Netbook. In addition, from time to time we use this tool for other utilities that are not strictly related to videoconferencing, and overall this is the best choice webcam application for everyone. I recommend it if you want to give a touch of originality to your transmissions and videoconferences.

Features of ManyCam

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. ManyCam is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.