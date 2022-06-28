Remmina is a remote desktop client for Windows which allows you to connect to other PCs and servers through SSH, RDP, or VNC. Easy to set up, it has a modular architecture that is made up of a series of plugins. This is a remote desktop client that lets you easily connect to a remote computer and control it with your local mouse and keyboard. Use it instead of the in-built Windows tool or other remote desktop tools. Connect to remote machines and your local desktop with Remmina’s efficient, reliable, cross-platform, and free tool. Stay in touch with your team and get work done. Connect to any Windows computer running Remote Desktop.

License: Free

Author: Antenore Gatta, Giovanni Panozzo and Allan Nordhøy

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Remmina for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Remmina Overview

Remmina is a Remote Desktop client written in GTK+, aiming to be useful for system administrators and travelers, who need to work with lots of different remote computers in front of almost any computer. Really easy to set up, it has a modular architecture with support for different interfaces (GTK, Qt, web), allowing remote access from multiple platforms (Linux, Mac, Windows) using the native protocol or a released plugin. Remmina does not require any server installation. It may be used for multiple purposes: either as a user-friendly and GNOME-integrated replacement for standard RDP clients or as a workable SSH tunneling solution.

It’s useful for system administrators and travelers, who need to work with lots of remote computers in front of either large monitors or tiny netbooks. Remmina supports multiple network protocols in an integrated and consistent user interface. Its features make it comparable to Microsoft’s popular Remote Desktop Client, as well as Sun Microsystems’ Virtual Network Computing (VNC). While Remmina does not support all of RDP’s features yet (e.g., multi-monitor support).

Overall, Remmina is one of the best open-source remote desktop clients of Linux. With Remmina you can access a remote computer as this was a local computer on your LAN.

Features of Remmina for PC

Remember last view mode for each connection

Double-click configuration

Scale quality

Auto-scroll step size

The maximal amount of recent items

Keystrokes

Screenshot folder

Screenshot filename

Prevent screenshots from entering the clipboard

Configure resolutions

Send periodic usage statistics to Remmina developers (opt-In)

Tabs configuration

Toolbar visibility

Default view mode

Fullscreen behavior configuration

Search bar in the main window

Tray icon

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

