Do you have apps that go running every time you minimize them to the taskbar? Then it’s time to get rid of them. Taskbar Hide will hit your Windows taskbar with one click. Microsoft’s new operating systems try to put an end to the tiny Taskbar, but Taskbar Hide brings it back for all those who still enjoy using it. Nobody likes to see the Taskbar when they’re working, especially if their PC comes with a wide-screen monitor. And while Windows includes an option to hide this element by default, it needs you to access the Taskbar settings each time you want to do so. That’s why Taskbar Hide was created.

License: Free

Author: Eusing Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

File Name: Taskbar Hide for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

Taskbar Hide Overview

Taskbar Hide not only helps you toggle the visibility of your Taskbar, but it also helps for tweaking other related windows settings. Whether you just want to find a way to quickly hide the Taskbar or to customize it according to your taste, this application features numerous tweaks, themes, and colors options. Once launched, the application places an icon in the Windows System Tray that lets you access the configuration screen where you can enable or disable its functionality in one click.

You’ve probably noticed that Windows comes with a Power User Menu. The menu allows users advanced features, settings, and options to optimize their computers the way they see fit. If you’ve found yourself using the Windows Taskbar quite often, then Taskbar Hider may come in handy. Best of all, this tiny app is freely available for all Windows users to try themselves.

Overall, this application is the fastest way to hide your taskbar in Windows. It’s free, tiny, and easy to use. Just click the button to hide or show the taskbar. If you don’t see the icon then right-click on the system tray and click on “Taskbar Hider” there should be a menu item to launch the config app.

Features of Taskbar Hide for PC

Hide windows program or Close it

Hide icons from the system tray

Modify application windows order on the taskbar

Set any program window stay on top

Minimize applications to tray

Hide taskbar or any part of the taskbar

Change the title and icon of any window

Quiet all sounds when hiding program windows

Show window property of application, such as window handle, class name, process id, etc.

Maximize or minimize all windows or only IE windows

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

