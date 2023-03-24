You’re in the middle of a game of Minecraft with your friends. You’ve built an epic castle, but there’s one problem. It’s not Halloween and the spooky background is ruining the ambiance. Don’t make them look at your boring living room, replace your background with anything from the real world. The TriDef SmartCam application for PC allows you to replace your background in video chat applications such as Skype and TeamSpeak. You can remove your background when live streaming your gameplay, apply live video filters while chatting with your friends, project a professional webcam presence, and so much more. Whatever you’re doing, choose a friend or add a photo of your own – and get creative.

License: Trial

Author: Dynamic Digital Depth Australia Pty Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: TriDef SmartCam for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

TriDef SmartCam Overview

TriDef SmartCam offers you the freedom to choose your background when chatting. Adjust the image with simple and intuitive controls, such as contrast and blur, or use overlays to add a personal touch. Select from either still images, including landscapes, picture frames, weather effects, and pets and animals, or live webcam feeds from webcams you have added – which means you can chat with your friends using one of your own webcams. Remove backgrounds and show only what matters most thanks to over 100 different adjustable filters, select from a gallery of 26 live effects, or add photos from social networks.

It allows you to replace backgrounds by selecting from a library of beautiful images, choosing an image from your hard drive, uploading a picture of your own, or simply applying a solid color. Let your friends see what you see when you’re gaming or streaming to your favorite video chat application. Replace your background with a custom background that you’ve picked out yourself and show off your skills with cool video effects, such as the ability to add motion blur and distortion filters during gameplay.

With background removal technology, show off more of yourself and stand out from the crowd. Combined with a webcam, you can present yourself in the most professional way and stand out from the crowd. With a variety of handy features, like face warping and background removal, making your own memes has never been easier.

Features of TriDef SmartCam for PC

Easy to install and use

Simple and lightweight

Variety of effects to customize the background

Possibility of adding custom images and colors as background

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

