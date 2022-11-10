Genshin Impact is a 3D ARPG that takes place in the vast world of Teyvat, where elemental energy flows freely through the earth and sky. You and your sibling arrived here from another world, separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber. Now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived, you must now explore to find clues about your past and learn how to use your newfound powers. Step into a vast world teeming with life, flowing with elemental energy, and prepare to make your mark in an ever-changing fantasy adventure.

Genshin Impact Game Overview

Welcome to the world of Teyvat, where you and your sibling arrived from another world. Located in the northern reaches of Teyvat is Aine Duin, a majestic new land that encapsulates an ominous secret beneath its surface. With an unrivaled amount of breathtaking points of interest and a story to dig into, all that remains is for you to explore it yourself. In this new adventure, you’ll use your arsenal of abilities to fight against the evil that has gripped your world – but before all that, simply sit back and enjoy the stunning views on your journey through this beautiful world.

Seize your freedom in the incredible world of Teyvat, where you and your sibling arrived from another world. Genshin Impact puts you in a vast open world that’s filled with wild Pokemon and magical machines. Dive into a new adventure as you explore a new area each step of the way.

Genshin Impact brings a new, exciting ARPG experience to PC gamers. Conquer your fears and take on the denizens of Teyvat armed with only your wits, skill, and powers of elemental magic. Each play-through will never be the same with randomized maps, secrets, and events. If you’re looking for an exciting ARPG that feels like a true classic from the early 2000s, then Genshin Impact is for you

Features of Genshin Impact Game for PC

Massive open world

Elemental combat system

Beautiful visuals

Soothing soundtrack

Build your dream team

Journey with friends

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Quad Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 6 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 30 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 or better

