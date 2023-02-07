Say goodbye to slow and unsafe web browsing! Make your web browsing experience more secure and stable with Stainless Browser for PC! What is Stainless? it’s a simple and smooth browser for PC windows. It’s built on top of the Chromium open-source project. An innovative browser uses processes for each tab, allowing you to separate processes between different open tabs. With its Google Chrome-inspired design, you’ll be able to browse the web without worrying about lags or crashes. Get Stainless for PC today and make your web browsing experience smoother than ever.

License: Free

Author: Mesa Dynamics, LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Stainless Browser for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Stainless Browser Overview

Stainless Browser for PC brings the power of multi-process technology to your fingertips. Get lightning-fast, secure browsing on a PC with the help of innovative features like automatic tab freezing and process isolation. Experience the ultimate in performance and security with an intuitive design that’s easy to use. The main feature of this browser is the separation of processes between the different open tabs. This technique is originally copied from Google Chrome that, in the first instance, not for Mac OS was available. It includes a Google Chrome extension called Download Manager that allows downloading files simultaneously and automatically. Import settings from our Chrome browser with a single click on your mouse.

Stainless is still a relatively new browser that doesn’t offer too many features, but one of them has been implemented in an original way. With its unique process-separation feature, you can experience faster and more secure browsing. Enjoy the same features as Google Chrome with the added benefit of multiple processes for each tab, so you can multitask like never before.

Stainless Browser is built with one thing in mind: Speed. With the ability to run processes independently, this browser can take advantage of and outrun other browsers. Stainless Browser is still in beta, so it’s safe to say that it may not be ready for primetime just yet, but if you’re looking for a cutting-edge browser then this might be worth taking a look at.

Features of Stainless Browser for PC

Automatic tab Freezing

Process Isolation

It includes a Google Chrome extension

You can use each site without affecting other tabs

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

