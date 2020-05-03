Smadav Portable latest version download offline free setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you want a second antivirus to solve all these problems and provide better security for your system? you need Smadav. Smadav Antivirus is a free antivirus for your PC, with it’s very small installer size under 10 MB and low usage of internet. That provides maximum protection against all kinds of threats to people or companies. It detects every threat quickly, and it is excellent at not letting local viruses in. Also, Smadav Antivirus has a simple interface, it also provides updates regularly. It is simple, easy of use and provide a good security for the Laptop or PC desktop.

License: Free

Author: Zainuddin Nafarin

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Smadav Portable

File Size:

The best feature of this application is protection for USB Flashdisk, cleaner and tools to clean virus, additional Protection for your PC, mostly compatible with another antivirus products like Avira, AVG, Avast, Norton, Mcafee, Symantec, MalwareBytes and more. With Smadav Antivirus your computer has been kept clean and clear of malicious attacks. The program starts up quickly and works quietly in the background. The benefits of using this application are that many Terabytes of data stay safe.

It also has the best advantage like: One-virus by-user, to manually add your suspect file for virus cleaning in the PC. Process Manager, to manage processes and programs run in your PC. System editor, to change some system options that usually changed by virus. Win-Force, to force open some system management programs in Windows. Smad-Lock, to immunize your drive from some virus infection. Is a low resource consumer for laptops and PC, mostly run on the back and you dont note it.

Smadav Antivirus is one of the best solutions for various kinds of local virus, trojan horse, malware, keylogger and more. Overall, as second wave this antivirus software is one of the best antivirus software we have ever used and tested.

Features of Smadav Portable

Auto scan USB

2 layers protections

New detection database of 200 new viruses

Improvement in detection and cleaning of USB virus and adware

New theme for Smadav 2019

Fixing bug or error in application

Setting protection RTP

Tools and additional features

Enhancement of terms and agreements for purchasing Smadav Pro

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core with 1.5 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb

Hard Disk: 20 Mb

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Smadav Portable available as freeware and pro version, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Smadav Portable.