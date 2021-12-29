Over the years, Windows evolved, adding more features and capabilities than we could count – from Internet Explorer to MS Paint. Microsoft is pleased to announce the availability of the Windows 11 ISO for PC desktop, which is a genuine operating system that delivers a modern platform for digital work and life experiences. Windows 11 continues to help protect you from malicious software and threats while keeping you in control of your data, identity, and devices. With enhancements in productivity and performance, Windows 11 combines safety and security with several unique experiences.

Windows 11 ISO Overview

Windows 11 is easy to use, easy to start using right away, and works the way you want. You can move tiles around, resize them, and group them any way you like. We’ve adjusted things so that you can create a single view of your entire Windows system by dragging your favorite apps to the top of the Start menu or taskbar. And you can now disable notifications from any app that supports it including many popular third-party services such as Instagram and Twitter. Take in everything that’s new in Windows 11. Windows is more secure, more private and it works seamlessly with your favorite devices.

Windows 11 Operating System is the platform’s latest and most innovative release yet. You can download the original Windows 11 ISO for PC from here. This version of Windows 11 is confirmed by Microsoft. Just download your favorite Windows 11 ISO file and then create a bootable USB using Windows 10, 7 USB/DVD Tool, or Rufus, both are free tools. Download and reinstall Windows 10 in just one step with the Windows 10 ISO. This is everything you need to install and reinstall Windows 10 for a single PC.

The Windows 11 ISO allows you to download Windows 11 and run the installer from any device that is Windows 10. You can use this if you lost your product key for your PC and want to perform a fresh install with the latest version of Windows 11. You will require a Microsoft Account and product code to activate Windows once the installation is complete.

Features of Windows 11 for PC

The new Start menu

Using search

Widgets, widgets, widgets

Teaming up with Teams

Handling Windows 11 updates

Task View and virtual desktops

Snap Layouts

Quick Settings and notifications

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 4 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 64 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per color channel

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable. Check here for information on how your PC might be able to meet this requirement

