AOL Shield Pro helps keep your information protected from hackers and malware. With our free web browser, you get A built-in security toolbar that scans webpages for threats; A download scanner to scan any downloaded file for viruses before opening.

License: Free

Author: Yahoo Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AOL Shield Pro for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

AOL Shield Pro Overview

The AOL Shield Pro Browser helps shield you from viruses and malware without slowing down your browsing experience. Get advanced security features for peace of mind without sacrificing speed or performance. No matter where you’re browsing, feel secure in the knowledge that with the AOL Shield Pro Browser, you are protected. The AOL Shield Pro browser for PC windows is an on-ramp to the Internet that provides next-level security, anonymous browsing, and data encryption. It provides protection with a whole host of advanced security features such as encrypted data transfer, password management, and safe browsing.

The browser is compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows XP, or higher. Download the AOL Shield browser to keep your computer safe from hackers. Offering advanced security features, it’ll help you stay safe and worry-free as you go about your day. Plus, it’s optimized for slow computers and older operating systems. Always be protected while you browse online with the free AOL Shield Pro web browser.

Shield Pro is a free web browser that automatically protects you – Like a shield, it stops viruses and malware before they can reach you. It also blocks fraudulent (fake) websites for safer online shopping and banking. And it loads your common pages faster and lets you open multiple tabs without slowing down. Protect your online browsing experience with AOL Shield Pro.

Features of AOL Shield Pro for PC

Free Browser

Simple and Lightweight

Everyday Protection

Anti-Keylogging

Screen Grab Protection

Stop Scam Websites

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

