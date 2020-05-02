Download free Smadav Antivirus offline installer setup exe for windows 32 and 64 bit. Smadav Antivirus is an additional second layer antivirus program that is designed to protect your windows PC. It’s compatible and could be installed and run together with another antivirus in your PC. If you have AVG, Avira, Avast or some Antivirus programs, it’s compatible and run perfectly. This program aims to tackle local and international computer viruses. As free antivirus solutions, it is a very friendly and easy to use antivirus. This antivirus has a Free Version and Pro Version, you can try trial version for pro version.

License: Free

Author: Zainuddin Nafarin

OS: Windows 7, Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows Vista and Windows XP

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Smadav Antivirus

File Size: 2 Mb

Smadav using their own technique (behavior, heuristic, and whitelisting) to detect and clean virus that improves security in your PC. This tool is build for total protection for USB flash drive. The interface is awesome and the aplication also supports scaning of the entire system, like another AV programs. Smadav Antirus able to detect and clean many stubborn infections that make it past antivirus packages. It particularly excels at combating new variants of constantly changing and fast-spreading infections.

USB Flashdisk is one of the most used media for virus spread. Smadav use it’s own technology to avoid virus spread and infection from USB Flashdisk. Smadav can detect many new unknown virus in USB even if the virus is not in the database. This application is great for keeping your computer’s safe at work and your home. You can use the free version and find it provides greater protection with premium version of Smadav Antivirus.

Smadav Antivirus has advantage with its very small installer size under 2 MB) and low usage of internet. This programs can clean some virus that already infected your PC and also fix the registry change made by the virus. Many tools included in Smadav Pro to fight for virus cleaning.

Features of Smadav Antivirus

Auto scan USB

2 layers protections

New detection database of 200 new viruses

Improvement in detection and cleaning of USB virus and adware

New theme for Smadav 2019

Fixing bug or error in application

Setting protection RTP

Tools and additional features

Enhancement of terms and agreements for purchasing Smadav Pro

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core with 1.5 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb

Hard Disk: 20 Mb

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Smadav Antivirus is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction. If you want to try the Pro Version of this program you can buy it directly by pressing the Pro button.