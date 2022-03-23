Do you have hundreds of old family photos? Does it feel sad when you look at them anymore because the quality has diminished over time? Let’s face it – old photos get fuzzy, pixelated and so damaged after a lot of use. Most of us have old family photos that were taken with a cheap film camera or a flatscreen TV for a backdrop, and they’re so blurry or pixelated you can’t make them out. Try it today and relive the best moments of your life and family once again. Remini is an image enhancer application that applies state-of-the-art artificial intelligence algorithms to transform your old pictures into high-definition photos.

License: Free

Author: Splice Video Editor

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Remini for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Remini Overview

As an AI-based photo restoring and optimizing the application, Remini can restore old photos and optimize all the poor pictures automatically. It can make the commercial photos look more beautiful and luxurious. It can help anyone easily to remove image imperfections such as noise, over or underexposed photos without any computer knowledge at all. Just upload a few photos and Remini’s AI engine will do the rest for you. Use Remini to restore your old photos to become a new one. Remini supports all formats of images and is fast and easy to use.

Remini is a real-time photo enhancing application. With Remini, you can remove distracting objects from your photos with only one click, and make your image more beautiful. Just snap a low-res picture, submit it to Remini using your mobile and watch as we transform that pixelated image into something bigger and better. It’s like reconnecting with the best version of your old memories.

Your photos will never be the same again! Remini is a free-to-use photo enhancer app that can make your photos look 100 times better through advanced technology. Overall, Remini brings professional photo/image tools that every photographer and illustrator dreams of into an AI-powered app.

Features of Remini for PC

Turn your portrait, selfie, or group picture into HD

Repair old, blurry, scratched photos

Clear vintage and old camera photos

Sharpen and unblur out of focus pictures

Increase the number of pixels in low-quality photos and retouch them

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Remini app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Remini.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Remini APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Remini.

