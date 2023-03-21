Being a comprehensive software, it is, in fact, a special toolbox with all kinds of functions. If you have a lot of phones, you can choose iSkysoft Toolbox for Windows, which allows you to sync your data and backups between multiple Android devices. Why not give it a try? All the Android tools work exactly the same way as the Android version does. With iSkysoft Toolbox, you can easily transfer data between Android devices, PC, and other platforms. You can free up the internal storage of your device in three simple steps:1. Monitor the phone disk usage; 2. Erase useless files; 3. Organize your backups with iSkysoft Toolbox for PC and Android.

iSkysoft Toolbox Overview

This program can be used on your PC and Mac. This program is simple to use because it will easily guide you through the process of cell phone unlocking or rooting. You can also use this program to transfer video, photos, contacts, music, and games from Android to PC or Mac by using a USB cable. iSkysoft Toolbox for Windows also supports files from your computer on your Android device. iSkysoft Toolbox for Mac works as an Android backup, restore, and data recovery tool as well. iSkysoft Toolbox for Android has made your life easier. It is the only software you need to simplify your Android issues.

With the iSkysoft Toolbox for Androids, you can enjoy your smartphone or tablet to the fullest extent. It allows you to download and back up your precious data, including contacts, messages, call history, and more. You can also erase all your private information if you are selling or giving away your device. The Toolbox also helps you lock your phone if it is stolen or missing, and it can be unlocked with a new password.

You can also change the screen lock of the phone and easily find it if the phone gets lost, thanks to its built-in Android tracker. If you like it, remember to save the download link on your computer or other devices for a faster download speed next time.

Features of iSkysoft Toolbox for PC

iSkysoft Toolbox Transfer

Your One-stop Solution to Transfer between Android device and computer

Convenient Android file transfer

Transfer photos, music, videos, contacts, and SMS between Android and computer

Powerful Android File manager

Import, export, and delete photos/music/videos individually or in bulk

iTunes Alternative for Android

Transfer media files between Android and iTunes library

