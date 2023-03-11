Need to collect email addresses? Explore the Internet or a company’s database for your potential customers. Sky Email Extractor is designed to be not only fast and efficient but also extremely easy to use. This is a professional and effective email harvester for the web. With Sky Email Extractor you can extract millions of email addresses and it’s very easy to use. The program is designed for searching and collecting e-mail addresses from various sources on the Internet by launching a special application that browses data streams, websites, and online databases.

License: Trial

Author: skyextractor.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Sky Email Extractor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Sky Email Extractor Overview

The application comes with a wizard-like interface that leads you through three simple steps to extract as many email addresses as you want. The application also has a spider component for automatically collecting addresses from search engines. The latter is a two-step process: you have to first create the target e-mail, where the search engine will try and find the address, and then you have to define hyperlinks on what pages the search engine will look. Even though this process might seem complicated at first sight it can be completed in five easy steps in less than 1 minute.

Sky Email Extractor has some advanced features and options that make it the most economical choice in the market. You can also specify to create a backup of the addressed file before retrieving the email address or even exclude certain extensions from the search if you so wish. You can harvest e-mail addresses from search engines, or you can collect data from local files or directories. It’s easy to specify initial criteria for the search and then customize them as the search progresses.

Overall, Sky Email Extractor is perfect for marketers who want to expand their mailing list with fresh addresses. Its simple, user-friendly interface helps you to integrate and work with the program quickly and efficiently. Whether you are looking for a tool for personal use or to expand your business, Sky Email Extractor will help you achieve great results.

Features of Sky Email Extractor for PC

Wide search to your preferred keywords

Localized matching

Search on the basis of either keywords or URLs

Export with full flexibility

Save search session or task

Smart Operation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Sky Email Extractor.