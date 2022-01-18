Have you ever wondered what the SEGA Saturn is? Well, Yabause is a free and open-source emulator for this system. You can be nostalgic playing some of your favorite games like Shining Force or Virtua Fighter on your windows 10. So, let’s give it a try. Yabause is a freeware SEGA Saturn emulator dedicated to providing the best possible emulation. This Yabause Windows version allows you to run Yabause on your computer, even if the computer cannot run Dreamcast perfectly. Some of the features include full joystick/pad support, state-of-the-art sound core utilizing snd_pcm_oss (currently, Yabause is the only emulator that supports this), and others.

License: Free

Author: Yabause team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Yabause Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Yabause Emulator Overview

This program is a Sega Saturn emulator for the Windows platform. It currently has basic functionality and supports many of the console’s RPGs. Yabause is built on the experience of other emulators and tries to be as accurate as possible. The purpose of Yabause is to try to preserve the Sega Saturn history and make people remember the great games that were released on the console. It currently runs on FreeBSD, GNU/Linux, Mac OS X, Windows, and Dreamcast. This emulator has been designed and programmed from the ground up to be easy for a novice user but at the same time offers full customization for an advanced user.

It has been designed to be easy to use, yet extremely fast and accurate in emulation. This is accomplished by placing a lot of emphasis on optimization and choosing architecture that allows efficient emulation (e.g. PPC7400 for PowerPC-based Macs). You can play your favorite Sega Saturn games on your computer using real hardware or an emulated Sega Saturn system.

Overall, Yabause is a Sega Saturn emulator for platforms without a Sega Saturn to play its games: FreeBSD, GNU/Linux, Mac OS X, Windows, and Dreamcast provide those platforms. It tries to replicate the original hardware behavior as closely as possible so that each game runs at full speed (possibly with some exceptions).

Features of Yabause Emulator for PC

BIOS screen loads

Windows and Mac OS X ports

First games booting

Major compatibility update

GUI and speed improvements

Rewritten software renderer

Many GUI and compatibility fixes and improvements, including an early networking code

Better BIOS support, early cheat system, official OpenBSD support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

