Blender Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for 3D modeling software that is free and open source? try Blender. Blender Portable is a free and open source animation and modeling software developed by Blender Foundation. It is multiplatform, free, free and with a really small source size compared to other 3D packages. Blender is a multiplatform software, especially dedicated to artist, company and personal use. The features such as: modeling, lighting, rendering, animation, video editing, sclurptur, digital painting, dynamic topology and creation of 3D graphics. Blender accepts graphic formats such as TGA, JPG, Iris, SGI or TIFF.

License: Free

Author: Blender Foundation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Blender Portable

File Size:

Blender is a free and open source, it’s like having a big, full toolbox in your pocket. With Blender, you can do literally everything needed for your project right inside Blender without the need of any other software. Then users can apply the texturing and lighting, then you can also do Blendshapes and Morphing. Users can do the Bone, rig and 3D Animation, you can also export the 3D Animation into HD Videos. The User interface could be little more easy to use. More easy to use programming tutorials needed for the users.

Blender is useful to all modelers, media companies and architects. Blender is an exceptionally stable, small program that can handle most of freelance requirements. Like most editing application, after a bit of a learning curve to get acquainted with the program, you will be impressed by how deep the features. Blender allows you to quickly mock up, box model, sculpt, texture, render, all in one suite. It’s fast, it’s free, it gets things done.

Blender has bases that guarantee its development, it is expected that in the not too distant future. It is perfect for independent artists, small companies or those with little capital. It was designed to be used in projects with very short delivery times. This is also Free, Open Source and can even run from a USB Drive, as portable version.

Features of Blender Portable

It is open source and free for everyone

Blender really isn’t too hard to use

Can anything from modelling to animations, 3D rendering to exporting/importing

Forget 3DS Max or Maya, Blender can do it

Game creation

Video editing

Scripting

Simulation

Rendering

Modeling

Animation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor like Pentium 3 / AMD equivalent

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce FX series (2003)

Storage: 300 MB available space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Blender Portable is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.