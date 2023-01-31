Do you want to get rid of distractions and improve your productivity in a way that is stress-free, simple, and quick? Mailbird is the perfect client for your Windows PC. It helps to accelerate your email communication, and manage calendar events and contacts from different email providers, including Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, etc. Mailbird is a powerful and easy-to-use email client for Windows. It’s quick and easy to set up, with a clean design that makes it super fast to find the information you need.

Mailbird Email Client Overview

Say goodbye to the chaos and hello to Mailbird, the free email client for PC Windows. Get organized with Mailbird and keep your emails, calendar events, contacts, and notes safe and secure in one place. Enjoy a faster, more efficient way to manage your inbox with date-based color coding of unread and urgent messages. This desktop app comes packed with apps, features, and software upgrades optimized to boost your productivity and save you hours in your inbox. It can be just a simple email app, or your versatile dashboard boosting your productivity and organizing your life.

Mailbird is packed with features, shortcuts, and software upgrades optimized to boost your productivity. The application is the premier Windows-based desktop email client for Windows 7, 8, 10, and 11. Mailbird packs all the functionality of traditional desktop clients like Outlook and Thunderbird, but with a modern design and usability twist that gets work done faster and easier. As your default email app, Mailbird will turn your inbox into a streamlined hub for all of your communication needs.

Overall, Mailbird is the best email app that helps you to send and receive emails, and manage your calendars and contacts across several accounts. Mailbird also supports a plethora of plugins and add-ons, allowing you to use the service in more than one way. Mailbird is available for Windows and Android platforms.

Features of Mailbird Email Client for PC

Manage all your emails and contacts

Integrated into Mailbird

Snooze messages

Choose any of our notification sounds

Change between the Dark

Intuitive keyboard shortcuts

Connect via Linkedin

Find even year-old attachments

Choose from tons of free color themes

Built-in apps like Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Dropbox

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

