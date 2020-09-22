Dropbox latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Dropbox is a file hosting service by Dropbox, Inc. It is a specific service created to host or save multiplatform files in the cloud, by collecting them in one place. With Dropbox screen shoot sharing and auto sync for files easy but storage should be more free. The most lovely feature is that you can share your local files with online users team members and also you can find your file on every device as local files. With Dropbox, users can locate them more easily and by being synchronized with all your devices. It also gives you collaboration in your presentations and designs or in any file.

Dropbox is a free storage app that automatically backs up your files in your applicaiton cloud. Dropbox will process documents from any place and from any computer by just entering your password and user. Dropbox uses cloud, so once you sign up on the app, it is convenient to use. It’s easy to sign up for so it is user friendly to most ages. It also has a wide amount of storage options so i’m able to store all my business files in one place. The way to use dropbox is really intuitive, making its use very easy for all the components.

Dropbox works quickly, user friendly, not difficult to figure out. It is easy for most of any customers and accessible from multiple devices. With Dropbox you can share any files such as videos, audios, document and any information and with this powerful progrma now you have space for all like your programs. You can also backup website hosting with other program and sync with Dropbox.

Dropbox is great for file storage and sharing. The free version of Dropbox only goes so far and you will need to upgrade if you plan to store large or numerous files. Everybody now have the oportunity to use space in the cloud. But, the main disadvantage of Dropbox is that it allows a limited capacity of storage in free accounts.

Features of Dropbox

Dropbox is a fantastic data storage service in the cloud

All kinds of files such as images, documents, audios, among others

Dropbox is that it allows me to share files

Share and enter the option to share link

Dropbox allows users to recover it for a period of time

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

