XSplit Gamecaster for PC is a fast and easy gameplay streaming developed by SplitmediaLabs, Ltd for Microsoft Windows. The application smoothens the live stream sessions and is of real help. XSplit Gamecaster provides an easy to use live steaming software with tons of capabilities which allows for freedom and flexibility. Users are able to capture live video as well as send quickly multiple source. XSplit Gamecaster can connect most of device and also connect a live computer. Being able to setup and plan a live stream is very simple and it offers a lot of solutions and flexibility it it’s setup.

License: Free

Author: SplitmediaLabs

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: XSplit Gamecaster for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

XSplit Gamecaster Overview

XSplit Gamecaster is provide an easy to use live streming software like XSplit Broadcaster. The application offer a lot of solution to user interface. Gamecaster connect a multiple camera at a time. XSplit Gamecaster support multiple channel and ability to have multiple shots. The software doesn’t update very fast and also this software require very fast Computer and Laptop to get used. it is require more time and commitment, it’s needed very quick network internet and server.

XSplit Gamecaster is the easiest way to live stream and record your PC or Console gameplay in seconds. The application has template features where users can choose from more than 100 beautifully designed themes for games including Apex Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, Minecraft, and more. With XSplit Gamecaster you can ease start live streaming or recording in just a few clicks. XSplit Gamecaster also makes it easy to control your stream from one screen.

There is not much that I dislike in XSplit Gamecaster, this is a great software and anyone do like it a lot. It is a great software for streaming games, any games. Do use it if you are a regular game streamer looking for a great rush of subscribers on your gaming channel. Overall, XSplit Gamecaster software is very easy to use. it is best part of this software.

Features of XSplit Gamecaster for PC

Stream and Record at 1080p 60 fps for free

Control your stream from inside your game

Fully integrated alerts and chat

Powerful and easy to use Editor

Build your streaming community

Everything you need, from anywhere

Easy one button streaming and recording

In-game HUD for maximum control

Hundreds of beautiful themes

A Powerful Theme Editor

Everything in the Cloud

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. XSplit Gamecaster is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.